I have a bit of a weird situation, and am not 100% sure how the wash sale rules should apply (in the U.S.)

Lets say I have 100 shares of a mutual fund that I purchased over a year ago for $10 each, and then I have the following transactions1

day 1: sell 55 shares @ $8. remaining shares: 45

day 2: buy 11 shares @ $7.5. remaining shares: 1

day 3: sell 1 shares @ $7. remaining shares: 0

My question is: Do I have a wash sale violation (WSV) of 1 share, or of 11 shares from the purchase of 11 shares? Since 10 of the shares are essentially closing a short position.

Option 1: all 11 shares cause a WSV:

day 1: sell 55 shares @ $8. LT loss: -$2*44=-$88. wash sale: -$2*11=-$22

day 2: buy 11 shares @ $7.5. LT loss: $8*10 - $7.5*10 - $2*10 = -$15

day 3: sell 1 shares @ $7. LT loss: $7*1 - $7.5*1 - $2*1 = -$2.5

total LT loss: -$215.5

Since all shares purchased on day 2 have an adjusted holding period starting over a year ago due to the wash sale, my understanding is the the entire amount is considered a long term loss.

Option 2: only the 1 additional share causes a WSV:

day 1: sell 55 shares @ $8. LT loss: -$2*54=-$108. wash sale: -$2*1=-$2

day 2: buy 11 shares @ $7.5. ST gain: $8*10 - $7.5*10 = $5

day 3: sell 1 shares @ $7. LT loss: $7*1 - $7.5*1 - $2*1 = -$2.5

total LT loss: -$220.5, total ST gain: $5

My gut feeling is that those 10 shares are not a WSV, because applying the wash sale rule in this case is actually in my favor, because I end up with a potentially lower tax burden, with $5 in LT loss basically offsetting the $5 of ST gain.

However, in my brokerage statement, they did list a wash sale for the first transaction, with an amount based on all of the shares in the 3rd transaction. But there were other oddities with how they accounted for this set of transactions that make me think they may not have been accounted for correctly. e.g. the wash sale amount didn't seem to be added to the basis anywhere, and the last transaction was actually listed as a short term loss instead of a long term loss, which I'm pretty sure is incorrect.