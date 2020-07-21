0

I am in Vancouver and planning to buy a townhouse. There is approximately a difference of 2 months from the day I make the deposit to the closing day (which I see as the funding day). I am starting my new job in 2 weeks (which has been mentioned on my mortgage application ) and on basis of it I am receiving the mortgage. The earnest money here is Vancouver is 5% of the total property value which is basically all my deposit/savings.

In the offer that was accepted, we asked for 7 days for subject removal for financing and the next day I am supposed to make the deposit (I did not know mortgage can be denied at any point until the closing). I want to be sure that I do not lose the EM for any reason. What is the best course of action for it? I do not want to risk the EM because it it close to 30K and I can't afford to lose it. How do buyers protect themselves here? I will still be in probation at the time of closing, which will be about 2 months from the time I am supposed to be making the deposit. Please guide.

  1. Should I move the dates around in any way to make sure that my EM will be safe no matter what?

  2. How do buyers protect their earnest money as it's a pretty big number. I don't see how do people take any sort of risk with it. Am I doing something wrong here?

  3. When is the best time to make the deposit (It was supposed to be 7 days from the day of accepted offer) but i feel it's too soon if closing is not until next 2 months. What do you think it should be ?

