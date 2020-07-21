0

I found out about how well sugar babies were getting treated so I thought I’d try it on for size. Something went wrong and my Sugar daddy threatened me saying his friend was an FBI agent and he had my address and would be coming after me even said that he pitied my life. Told me I’d ruin my life in prison. I then received a message from someone who said they were in fact a FBI agent for my sugar Daddy and then proceeded to tell me that he had my address. My sugar Daddy never sent me any money but send I would be getting it Monday. It’s Monday and I haven’t seen a penny. Can he legally do anything to me?

