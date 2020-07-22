-1

I found out about how well sugar babies were getting treated so I thought I’d try it on for size.

Something went wrong and my sugar daddy threatened me saying his friend was an FBI agent, he had my address and would be coming after me. He even said that he pitied my life, told me I’d ruin my life in prison. I then received a message from someone who said they were in fact an FBI agent for my sugar daddy and then proceeded to tell me that he had my address.

My sugar daddy never sent me any money but said I would be getting it Monday. It’s Monday and I haven’t seen a penny. Can he legally do anything to me?

  • What did the scammer want from you? – Hart CO yesterday
  • He wanted my bank logins and when I refused he began to threaten me claiming he had put $7,000 in my account. – Isla yesterday
    Yeah, you did the right thing not giving bank info, people can send money through legitimate methods if they want to. If you did get money erroneously, you'd contact your bank, not compromise your bank security. Also, an actual FBI agent could contact you through a normal channel rather than threaten you online. – Hart CO yesterday
  • Did the "FBI Agent" (=scammer under a different name) actually tell you your address, or – as is much more likely – just say "I know your address"? Anyone can say they know something. – TripeHound yesterday
    I found out about how well sugar babies were getting treated - looking at the questions about sugar daddies on this website, most so-called "sugar babies" don't get treated very well. But our view of that scene might be a bit skewed because those who actually find a rich but lonely guy willing to support them in exchange for some sexual favors would have little reason to post here. – Philipp yesterday
he is trying to scam you.

Do not give him any info, better stop answering him.
His threats are baseless; if you ignore him, he'll disappear.

Real FBI agents don't send you emails, they show up at your door - probably about 6 AM - with drawn guns. Ignore the scammer.

FWIW, I would bet that the supposed "FBI agent" is just the scammer using a different email address.

And just a quibble about language. What this person is trying to do to you is extortion, not blackmail. Blackmail is when you pay a person not to reveal things you want to keep secret. If a real FBI agent tried to threaten you at a friend's request, you'd be in a position to blackmail them :-)

