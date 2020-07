If my spouse and I both get relocation package from different employers, and both employers cover the final move/travel (from current address to out-of-state new address) for 2 of us, can each one of us claim final travel twice?

Example: we traveled to NYC on 7/1 and claimed reimbursement from my spouse's employer. On 7/15 we traveled back to Boston, and on 7/19 we traveled to NYC again. Can we claim reimbursement from my employer for the 7/19 trip?

Thanks!