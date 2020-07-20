In more and more countries there are no companies dealing with American checks anymore. I'm stuck in one of these unable to travel abroad in the near feature due to the pandemic. How can I cash in my check before it expires? Are there some online services that offer this?

ps. I'm not American, I don't have an American bank account, address or any similar stuff. I only have a check to my name from the US. I've asked around a lot and nobody knows a solution that doesn't involve going abroad. Also note that PayPal has apparently discontinued their service that offered to deposit checks.