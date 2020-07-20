0

If I inherit the following three IRAs from my spouse:

  • Traditional IRA (no RMD yet taken/required; does that matter?)
  • Roth IRA
  • Inherited IRA (spouse inherited from parent)

what can I do with the inherited IRA?

Several sources (e.g. Fidelity, IRS) indicate that I can treat the Traditional and Roth IRAs as my own and roll them into my existing IRAs. However, I can't find any direct answers about options for the inherited IRA. Does it need to be closed immediately? Can I slowly draw it down over some number of years (if so, based on my spouse's date of death? their parent's date of death? my life expectancy?)? Or since it comes from my spouse can I treat it as my own?

| improve this question | |
  • Presumably your spouse does not have the right to change the beneficiary of the IRA she inherits from her parent, and so you must have been named as the secondary beneficiary by her parent? – Dilip Sarwate 12 mins ago
  • @DilipSarwate It sounds like you are implying the answer "it depends on what was specified by the original IRA owner". Is that correct? – yoozer8 9 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.