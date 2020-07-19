Main question in the title.

I already received a "bonus" (was supposed to be a relocation stipend before the internship got moved to virtual). For that check, the following taxes were removed: Federal and NY withholding tax, social security, and medicare tax. All in all, about 40% of the check went to taxes.

At the end of the month, I should receive a large check with all my wages for the month of July, so I want to make sure that the tax situation is worked out.

If I do have to pay American tax, do I also have to pay canadian taxes on top of that?

Any advice would be welcomed, as I never had to deal with taxes before.