I already received a "bonus" (was supposed to be a relocation stipend before the internship got moved to virtual). For that check, the following taxes were removed: Federal and NY withholding tax, social security, and medicare tax. All in all, about 40% of the check went to taxes.

At the end of the month, I should receive a large check with all my wages for the month of July, so I want to make sure that the tax situation is worked out.

If I do have to pay American tax, do I also have to pay canadian taxes on top of that?

Any advice would be welcomed, as I never had to deal with taxes before.

  You may get some information here, but you really need to consult an accountant or tax advisor to make sure this is handled properly.

