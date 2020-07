please help figure out capital gains. The numbers are hypothetical for simplicity. Let's say I bought 10 shares at $100/share at cost basis of $1000, as it went up to $200/share I sold it for $2000 within 3 months. Now I have $1000 of short term capital gains. If this stock is now down in price to $150 and I reinvested another $1500, does this change capital gains amount in any way (i.e. will I be taxed on entire $1000 or only $500?) Thanks