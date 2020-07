In a ROTH IRA account funded entirely by After-tax 401k rollovers (Megabackdoor), is it possible to use the 60 day replacement rule like in this answer assuming only the principle is being taken out and the earnings are being left untouched?

ex. A Roth IRA has 60k all Megabackdoor (50k principle, 10k earnings), the owner withdraws 30k. Can the owner then put that 30k back into the account after say 45 days?