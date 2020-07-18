This may be a bit of a different kind of question. Asking it here, because some of you might have first hand experience with the vanguard.com website.

Since I do not log into my vanguard.com account very often, I forgot my password, and so I try to click on the "Need logon help?" button on the vanguard login page. Unfortunately, this leads to a webpage that is completely blank! I noticed that this happens for various other pages on the vanguard.com website as well. (Does it happen to you, too, if you click on it?)

I tried updating my browser, and using different browsers, but the problem still persists. At this rate it seems impossible for me to log into my account, which is ridiculous.

Did any of you encounter this problem? If so, did you find a way to circumvent this problem somehow?