I wonder if someone/anyone can help me out with an issue that's been increasing in recent months.

I've been using CouponCabin for almost 2 years (it's another Ebates/Rakuten) without any payments issues, and I'm in their top 1% of users. I earn cashback, it's directly paid into my account on the correct date, easy. Then I log in today and I immediately get a warning in red about "unnatural activity" (images below).

"Our security system has detected what it considers unnatural activity originating from your account and/or computer network. Per the CouponCabin Terms & Conditions, your account is temporarily eligible for check payments only".

So they say they can't tell me what the specific issue is, they want me to give them my mailing address so they can send me physical checks at the same rate as my usual cashbacks (which is more frequent; I sometimes might get 2 payments in a week, rather than once every 3 months, depending on purchasing volume), and they tell me that my account is in good standing, but they can't say if/when my temporary cheque status will end. I mean sending physical checks via a slow postal service during a pandemic? Why? My question is what level of risk could I be facing, and do I provide them with an address to accept checks? Is it shady that a company can just decide to do this, but not provide any meaningful information as to why?

TL:DR I've been reading a variety of reports from places like the Better Business Bureau (BBB and this has happened to other users. Apparently there are people whom have provided CC with their drivers license and utility bill (sometimes with personal info like purchases redacted), and CC has not accepted these documents and continue to point to their T&Cs. I'm based in CA, and I neither have a local license, or my name on any utility bills anyway. But you know I still pay rent at my home and file my taxes correctly lol.

Thanks in advance if anyone can provide some insight. Appreciate it! :)

Warning Message enter image description here