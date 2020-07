One can check the underlying assets of an ETF through the manager's website. For example, scrolling down in the Porfolio Data tab here for the FTSE North America UCITS ETF.

Since the underlying assets change over time, I wonder if there is some way to access them through some kind of RSS-like system or a spreadsheet file. The alternative would be to try to read them from the text using a tool like wget, but that is highly unpractical.