I am primarily interested in large-cap and mid-cap index ETFs, and I am concerned about tracking errors. I read this old article on Forbes about the tracking errors of micro-cap ETFs which I feel is somewhat relevant to large and mid-cap ETFs: The Truth About Micro-Cap Index Funds. It mentions that several of the largest micro-cap ETF funds severely underperformed the indexes that they were designed to track. It mentions that besides the illiquidity of micro-caps, "internal issues" were also a big part that contributed to large tracking errors. According to the article, examples of "internal issues" that contributed to tracking errors include:

Holding only the largest index constituents

Holding only a subset of index constituents, selected by filtering based on fundamentals (e.g. eliminating those with weak balance sheets)

Holding only a subset of index constituents, selected using a "proprietary scoring system" based on technical analysis.

These "internal issues" are presumably also relevant to large and mid-cap index ETFs. My understanding is that I should avoid ETFs that do the things listed above if I want to reduce the tracking error. I should only select ETFs that hold all the index constituents without exception. Is this ETF selection criteria good enough for minimizing tracking errors, or are there any other simple criteria that I can use?