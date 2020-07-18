If your reason for investing is little more than "X is a big company, the stock is low/high/going up/going down [and the market is low/high/going up/going down]", then you are bad at investing. You could get lucky, but that wouldn't make you good at investing.
I don't even want to say "if your strategy outperforms some index, then you're good at investing", because getting good results doesn't automatically mean it's a good strategy (nor that you'd keep getting good results).
There's a lot more that should go into deciding to buy an individual stock (if your goal is purely to make money). If you:
- analysed the company in detail over the long term and the short term (e.g. by looking at their financial statements and any news about them)
- analysed their industry and competitors in detail
- analysed the market as a whole in detail
- have a strong understanding of economics and finance and how stocks typically move
Then maybe you just got unlucky. But if you're good at investing you should also know that's always a risk and you should diversify and potentially mitigate risks in other ways.
Investing into individual stocks can be fun, but I wouldn't expect to profit off of it unless you're really serious about it and spend a lot of time on it. If you are serious about it, start paper trading or trading with amounts that are small enough for you to not care if you lose it. And probably read a few books on the subject.
Otherwise I would recommend just investing into a diversified set of funds or indices that's shown reasonable and consistent performance over the long term.
As for your specific stocks: I would consider the future of the streaming space to be a bit uncertain at the moment. There are a few huge companies investing heavily into competing with Netflix. The travel industry is even more uncertain. Amazon probably isn't going anywhere any time soon, but they're already the market leader, meaning you also shouldn't expect a huge spike in value (the pandemic did contribute to an 80% climb in stock price in the last few months, but hindsight is 20/20 and I certainly wouldn't assume that increase will keep going). So my initial thoughts would be that those companies probably aren't the best candidates to consider investing into at the moment for good profit without too much risk. But I haven't done a detailed analysis of those companies (or any others) to be able to say much more than that.