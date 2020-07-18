3

I started trading a few months ago, hoping to make even a small profit from the rebound after April. I followed the advice to stick to large, solid companies. I made some profit, but also a lot of really bad decisions.

I managed to buy Boeing when it was peaking. Now it's sitting at -20%.

I bought big in Netflix, convinced the pandemic would bring serious profits. All I got was a serious loss.

My Amazon trade isn't doing well either, and I fear a repeat of the Netflix episode (haha).

I suspect I'm just bad at this, and should cut my losses before I burn all my savings. I see ever more articles about how this bubble is about to burst, bringing potentially more loss.

How do I know if I'm bad at trading?

If you are investing in stocks, the best way to tell is to see how you compare against the S&P500. In general, that's your baseline.

The problem is, you've only been investing for a few months, so it's hard to see trend lines. Maybe if you stick to your plan, you'll do really well in a year or in ten years. But similarly, if you've beaten the S&P500, that doesn't mean you'll continue to do so. In fact, the vast, vast majority of investors are unable to consistently beat the overall stock market. You might have a few months of good luck but keeping that up for years or decades, almost nobody can do it.

So, my question is, why are you even trying? Why not invest in a low-cost indexed ETF that simply tracks the stock market? Or perhaps one that invests 60 - 80 % in stocks and 40 - 20% in bonds, and just ride those returns? Far, far easier. Probably cheaper.

    You've only been investing for a few months and in the middle of the biggest financial crisis of the decade. – Federico Poloni 2 hours ago
How do I know if I'm bad at investing?

You already know the answer, don't you?

You are not alone: buying individual stocks is extremely risky and extremly difficult. Even highly paid fund manager have a really hard time keeping up with automatic index funds https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/investing/index-funds-vs-mutual-funds-the-differences-that-matter-most-to-investors/

You can't beat the "market", almost no one can. However, it's relatively easy and cheap to keep up with the market: buy low-fee ETFs and diversify a lot. That's all it takes.

You haven’t been “investing” at all; you’ve been trying to time the market.

“Investing” generally means buying assets and holding them for a long time regardless of market conditions.

“Trading” is generally the word people use for trying to pick individual stocks or other assets at a specific moment and then predict when the most profitable time to sell them would be.

Most people lose money when trying to trade. It is very difficult.

I recommend reading Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins or MONEY Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom by Tony Robbins. You’ll learn how to invest in a passive, market-agnostic, diversified way recommended by the top investors in history (such as Ray Dalio).

I’ve been doing this for 20+ years, and this is by far the most difficult year to pick individual stocks.

So, yeah, just buy a low cost ETF in this environment. Probably SPY at this moment. Buy QQQ if it ever pulls back to its moving average.

Valuations are at record highs for biotech and tech stocks. Valuations look like 1999, with a key difference: rates are likely to stay at or below zero for at least 3 years, maybe more. There is so much liquidity and low yield debt that there are few alternatives like there were in 1999.

The names you mentioned: amazon and Netflix both are great businesses, but the recent runups are way outside my comfort zone. I bought AMZN at $2450 , watched it drop, then sold at $2500, then watched it skyrocket to $3200.

I will add to the other answers that you are done investing when you need to take out the money in order to use it or feel like you have enough for the rest of your life and want to reduce risk (reduce variance) you can then switch to having a bigger percentage of your assets in savings or bonds. Until then you should keep investing because only long term yield is reliable (and that long term yield should be the reason you are investing). In this case I would keep the investments and see what happens to them in the long term (you already paid your brokerage fees). Yes keeping specific stocks is more risky then ETFs but the average return should be the same in the long run (or slightly higher to offset the slightly increased risk due to higher variance). I am assuming you did not invest all your savings and/or have time to earn new money to invest. In that case you can offset the risk you took by picking specific stocks by investing in a lower variance product such as ETFs next time (as suggested by the other answers).

If your reason for investing is little more than "X is a big company, the stock is low/high/going up/going down [and the market is low/high/going up/going down]", then you are bad at investing. You could get lucky, but that wouldn't make you good at investing.

I don't even want to say "if your strategy outperforms some index, then you're good at investing", because getting good results doesn't automatically mean it's a good strategy (nor that you'd keep getting good results).

There's a lot more that should go into deciding to buy an individual stock (if your goal is purely to make money). If you:

  • analysed the company in detail over the long term and the short term (e.g. by looking at their financial statements and any news about them)
  • analysed their industry and competitors in detail
  • analysed the market as a whole in detail
  • have a strong understanding of economics and finance and how stocks typically move

Then maybe you just got unlucky. But if you're good at investing you should also know that's always a risk and you should diversify and potentially mitigate risks in other ways.

Investing into individual stocks can be fun, but I wouldn't expect to profit off of it unless you're really serious about it and spend a lot of time on it. If you are serious about it, start paper trading or trading with amounts that are small enough for you to not care if you lose it. And probably read a few books on the subject.

Otherwise I would recommend just investing into a diversified set of funds or indices that's shown reasonable and consistent performance over the long term.

As for your specific stocks: I would consider the future of the streaming space to be a bit uncertain at the moment. There are a few huge companies investing heavily into competing with Netflix. The travel industry is even more uncertain. Amazon probably isn't going anywhere any time soon, but they're already the market leader, meaning you also shouldn't expect a huge spike in value (the pandemic did contribute to an 80% climb in stock price in the last few months, but hindsight is 20/20 and I certainly wouldn't assume that increase will keep going). So my initial thoughts would be that those companies probably aren't the best candidates to consider investing into at the moment for good profit without too much risk. But I haven't done a detailed analysis of those companies (or any others) to be able to say much more than that.

Stop immediately. You are not investing, you are trading.

99.99999% of amateurs that try their hand at trading simply lose most of their money.

Stop immediately.

If you wish to invest for the long term, do so - perhaps just an index fund or purchase a house.

