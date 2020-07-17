1

I started investing a few months ago, hoping to make even a small profit from the rebound after April. I followed the advice to stick to large, solid companies. I made some profit, but also a lot of really bad decisions.

I managed to invest in Boeing when it was peaking. Now it's sitting at -20%.

I bought big in Netflix, convinced the pandemic would bring serious profits. All I got was a serious loss.

My Amazon stake isn't doing well either, and I fear a repeat of the Netflix episode (haha).

I suspect I'm just bad at this, and should cut my losses before I burn all my savings. I see ever more articles about how this bubble is about to burst, bringing potentially more loss.

How do I know if I'm bad at investing?

If you are investing in stocks, the best way to tell is to see how you compare against the S&P500. In general, that's your baseline.

The problem is, you've only been investing for a few months, so it's hard to see trend lines. Maybe if you stick to your plan, you'll do really well in a year or in ten years. But similarly, if you've beaten the S&P500, that doesn't mean you'll continue to do so. In fact, the vast, vast majority of investors are unable to consistently beat the overall stock market. You might have a few months of good luck but keeping that up for years or decades, almost nobody can do it.

So, my question is, why are you even trying? Why not invest in a low-cost indexed ETF that simply tracks the stock market? Or perhaps one that invests 60 - 80 % in stocks and 40 - 20% in bonds, and just ride those returns? Far, far easier. Probably cheaper.

How do I know if I'm bad at investing?

You already know the answer, don't you?

You are not alone: buying individual stocks is extremely risky and extremly difficult. Even highly paid fund manager have a really hard time keeping up with automatic index funds https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/investing/index-funds-vs-mutual-funds-the-differences-that-matter-most-to-investors/

You can't beat the "market", almost no one can. However, it's relatively easy and cheap to keep up with the market: buy low-fee ETFs and diversify a lot. That's all it takes.

