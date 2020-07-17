I started investing a few months ago, hoping to make even a small profit from the rebound after April. I followed the advice to stick to large, solid companies. I made some profit, but also a lot of really bad decisions.

I managed to invest in Boeing when it was peaking. Now it's sitting at -20%.

I bought big in Netflix, convinced the pandemic would bring serious profits. All I got was a serious loss.

My Amazon stake isn't doing well either, and I fear a repeat of the Netflix episode (haha).

I suspect I'm just bad at this, and should cut my losses before I burn all my savings. I see ever more articles about how this bubble is about to burst, bringing potentially more loss.

How do I know if I'm bad at investing?