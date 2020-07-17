What does it mean for income bonds to have deductibility of interest paid from the company's taxable income? And why does this deductibility cut the cost of that form of capital in half?
I'm not sure how you get to "cut the cost of that form of capital in half" unless the tax rate is 50%. Is there more context that would explain that part? – D Stanley 15 mins ago
Interest payments are deductible expenses for the company, which reduces their cost of capital. For example, If they have a 5% coupon and a 20% tax rate, the after-tax interest that they pay is 4%.
