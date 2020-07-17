In the Intelligent Investor, I read that "the preferred holder lacks both the legal claim of the bondholder (or creditor) and the profit possibilities of a common shareholder (or partner)". I'm a bit confused by this statement.

Yes, preferred stock owners get dividends like the common stock and they have payment priority over common stock owners as well. But in the event of bankruptcy and liquidation, long before that decision is made, dividends have long been suspended.

In terms of legal claim, in a liquidation, sequential payment is made to:

Wages and taxes

Secured bondholders

General creditors

Unsecured bondholders

Preferred stock

Common stock

With liquidation, the further down you are on the list, the less likely it is that you get anything.