In the Intelligent Investor, I read that "the preferred holder lacks both the legal claim of the bondholder (or creditor) and the profit possibilities of a common shareholder (or partner)". I'm a bit confused by this statement. Doesn't the preferred holder also get stock dividends like common stock holder (in fact he gets the first claim on earnings) and he can sell the stock too?
Yes, preferred stock owners get dividends like the common stock and they have payment priority over common stock owners as well. But in the event of bankruptcy and liquidation, long before that decision is made, dividends have long been suspended.
In terms of legal claim, in a liquidation, sequential payment is made to:
- Wages and taxes
- Secured bondholders
- General creditors
- Unsecured bondholders
- Preferred stock
- Common stock
With liquidation, the further down you are on the list, the less likely it is that you get anything.
Preferred stock owners get fixed dividends, but no ownership, so their only value is the dividends that they receive. Their value does not go up if the company grows, unlike common stock, which has an ownership claim on assets and a possibility of higher dividends. Also, unlike bonds, they don't get their money back unless they sell the stock to someone else, so if the company goes bankrupt they don't get their investment back (unless there are enough assets to satisfy all of the bondholders and creditors first).