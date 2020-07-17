0

John bought stock X, and it has gone up (yay!).

John suspects stock X is near a peak. His options are:

  1. Do nothing and see what happens (not interesting to this question)
  2. Sell and take the profit
  3. Set a trailing stop loss, say at 99% of the current market price

Option 2 has the downside that, if stock X goes down directly, John will lose 1% of the current market price, which may be a significant chunk of his profit. On the other hand, the probability that he loses more than 1% is 0, while there is a >0 probability that stock X increases more than 1% before it goes down, yielding John even more profit. Since he cannot know what happens next, it seems the balance of probabilities always points to using trailing stop loss.

I could not find any guides on when to just sell instead of setting TSL. Is there a method to choose what to do, or is it just straight gut feeling?

  • "On the other hand, the probability that he loses more than 1% is 0" That's not true. A drop of 1% triggers the stop loss at the broker, and only then a market order is placed. If the price drops by 5%, this value is used. – glglgl 51 mins ago
  • That's a good point - large overnight drops make SL useless. Netflix seems to be doing that right today. – Makotanist 10 mins ago

