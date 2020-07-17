I'm employed by a large UK company (actually an American company, but the subsidiary). I have a (I think relatively standard) employer-provided money purchase pension, which I've been paying into for about 20 years.

Ideally I'd like to keep paying into this pension, as my employer provides matching contributions, and additional matching contributions up to a certain level if I make additional voluntary payments (which I am doing).

However, one of my principles is also that I'm nervous about putting all of my financial eggs in one basket (employer goes bust, pension plan goes bust, something gets hacked, who knows...). My understanding is that it's protected up to £85k by the FSCS in the UK, but my plan value is above that now.

Is there a way to transfer part of this pension value to a private pension, but continue to pay into the employer's pension, so I can get the matching contributions? If not, are there any alternatives which allow me to distribute my pension value over multiple pensions? I've done a fair bit of searching, but all the internet sources I can find only refer to transferring an entire pension permanently, with the implication being that all future payments also go to that pension.