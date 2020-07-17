I am a US resident and (a few years back while I was living in Europe) I bought 1 BTC for about 6,000 €.
For the first time this year, I filed my 2019 taxes in the US and I used TurboTax.
I asked Coinbase for a 1099-K but they did not send me one and they replied to my inquiry saying that I don't need one due to my limited amount of transactions.
I tried to download from PRO.coinbase.com my transaction history and upload that csv into Turbotax but it wouldn't let me. When I was asked to enter them manually it only asked how much I sold but in my case I used the profits of my first trade to buy back BTC for a higher price (i.e. I made a loss).
Was it mandatory for me to declare these 2 transactions since I only made a loss?
These were the exact transactions:
- I sold 1 BTC for 8608.42 €
(- right after that the BTC price increased)
- I used all my 8608.42 € for a new buy order that got filled for 0.803321 BTC
(i.e. I made a gain loss)
Thanks for your help!