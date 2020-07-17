0

I am in Vancouver and I am new to the process and buying my first-house. I went for a showing and looked at the house. I liked it and my realtor put down the offer in 2-3 hours itself. It got accepted right away. I wasn't sure what does making an offer exactly mean. My realtor said I will have 7 days to think about the whole thing through. I have not put down the deposit yet and I understand that I should put down my deposit only when I am 100% sure.

  1. I want to know if it's okay to not go ahead with the purchase irrespective of contingencies being met or not.

2.My realtor informed me that I need to make deposit of 5% of the value of the house after contingencies are removed. Does it have to be really 5% of the total value?

