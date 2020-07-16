I might be unemployed for a few weeks and will lose health insurance during then. I'm trying to figure out what the implications are, in particular, whether I'd have troubles getting pre-existing conditions covered when I resume.

I find this:

Yes. Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurance companies can’t refuse to cover you or charge you more just because you have a “pre-existing condition” — that is, a health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts. They also can’t charge women more than men.

which it seems too good to be true to me. I somehow had a vague recollection of a "look back" mechanism where the new insurance policy requires one to be covered in past N mouths, otherwise they will reject pre-existing conditions. Is this now prohibited by the quoted Act? Where should I be looking for such information?