Yes, and it falls into the same category as banks paying you money to open a checking account with them.

Businesses call this "customer acquisition costs" and they work pretty hard to enumerate it to a specific number. They can tell you it costs them on average $231.14 in marketing costs to land a new customer (or whatever the figure is for them).

Sometimes this can be direct; banks used to give out toasters for opening a new account. PBS gives out tote bags.

So some bright bulb in the marketing department said "hey, why don't we just pay this money to our customers directly?" Because people would rather have money than a toaster. You've seen 1000 variations on this... This promotion of PayPal's is cut from that cloth.

As TTT points out, PayPal has installed practical limits to the promotion, which make it "not worth the trouble" to do it in the manner you plan. However it works out rather nicely to use the promotion the way PayPal intends: to just buy stuff you're gonna buy anyway, but instead, use PayPal to pay for it.

That is precisely the goal: to acclimate you into the idea of using PayPal in ways you've never used before. The idea is, you'll find it so convenient you'll keep doing it once the promotion runs out.