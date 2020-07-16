0

Here it is: I send money to a family member via PayPal using my credit card, PayPal charges a fee but the cash back I get from the PayPal transaction exceeds the PayPal fee, my family member sends me the money back for free.

My concern is that my card might process sending money via PayPal to a friend differently from how it processes payments to a merchant via PayPal. For instance, it could count as a cash advance and that would likely incur other fees. Furthermore, I don't want to break any laws or agreements.

  • Why not try it with a small amount for starters and report back to ell us know how it worked out? If you do end up making money, do a large transaction ASAP before PayPay discovers the loophole and closes it promptly. – Dilip Sarwate 12 mins ago
  • @DilipSarwate Either PayPal or the CC company would lose money here, idk which: PayPal gets money from me but they probably pay to be able to get money from a credit card and the credit card probably gets money from PayPal but loses money to me. – PiKindOfGuy 1 min ago

