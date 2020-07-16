I have a question which is related to searching information which company has stocks assigned to which stock exhange in which country. My question is based on the comparison between Marketwatch and Bloomberg website search. I would like to know the following: I saw hundreds of cases where Marketwatch is reporting that company has stocks assigned to strictly only one stock exchange, which is usually any stock exchange in USA. However, when I do the search for identical company name, using identical words, on Bloomberg, I see in drop down menu information that same company has stocks also on at least one more stock exchange in the country which is NOT USA. Example to clarify my question, which I haven't even asked yet: Check on MarketWatch the company with name "Navistar International Corp" and memorize the country of stock exchange it is shown. Now kindly check please the same company on Bloomberg where you click on Stocks at the top menu. If you type (or paste) into Quote Search box the identical company name, you will see the company is on three different stock exchanges in three different countries. This is only one such example. I have seen hundreds of such examples and I'm assuming that there is some major misunderstanding on my side. I doubt very much that such reputable website as MarketWatch is, would provide insufficient or incorrect (repeatedly!) information, e.g. saying company has stocks on one stock exchange but in reality it does on multiple worldwide. Could anyone please tell me what's going on? Am I missing something here? Why is Bloomberg showing multiple stock exchanges but MarketWatch for IDENTICAL company from identical country ( ! ) only one stock exchange?