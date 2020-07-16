1

If I have a 1% cash back card and spend $100 plus $6 sales tax, do I get $1 cash back or $1.06 cash back?

Generally, you will get cash back for the entire amount (so $1.06 in your case).

The credit card issuer usually doesn't event know the tax amount, since it is charged as a single transaction.

  • I’d add, it also includes tips, if that’s charged in the total. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 42 mins ago
  • I vaguely remember something about certain things being represented separately, even if it is a single charge. However, from the CC issuer's perspective, they don't care what each part is, because the 2.5% (or whatever) they collect applies to every part of the charge, and that's where your cash back comes from. – chepner 20 mins ago

