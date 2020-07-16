A company that goes public receives money from investors but then becomes partly owned by those investors, including possibly sharing the profit with them. If you don't need a large investment of money to expand your business, then why would you give up your complete ownership and control of the company? Being public also brings lots of regulations to abide by, necessitating more lawyers and accountants etc.

For example, think of a local independent grocer, or a Twitch streamer, or an independent carpenter? What would taking their private companies public on the stock market offer anyone? What prospects would they offer to potential investors? How would investing $10M into their small businesses actually help them grow? Sure they could easily find ways to burn that money in Super Bowl ads or hiring lots of unnecessary staff, but that wouldn't guarantee growth.

Almost every company that goes public would first go through a period of getting private investors, and the same logic applies to them. A successful small business will seek to become profitable, and then to slowly grow. Maybe that small independent grocer thinks they can open a new store in a neighbouring housing development. Do they have the cash to pay for outfitting a store and paying 6 months of rent and employee wages? If so, then they might not need an investor. If they don't (and they can't get a big enough loan) then they'll look for investors and make a case that investing with them has a decent chance of paying off well.

Once that grocer has 100 stores they can probably easily open one or two new stores each year from their cash account. But what about if an unexpected opportunity presents itself, like a national grocery store chain going bankrupt? This might bring the opportunity to open 50 stores, but they don't have the cash for that (and can't secure a loan of the required size etc). So they'll go looking for investors, who'll give them the money, in return for a third of the company's value. It's a great opportunity where everyone can make money, as long as the company's management is as good as it says it is. There's always a risk, which is why the investors will ask for a bigger proportion of the company than the company owners would ideally be wanting to part with.

Cynically, it seems like a lot of the time that a private company goes public, called an IPO, an Initial Public Offering, it is actually an opportunity to con the public. The company's management will do a big song and dance about how amazing their company is, and lots of people will buy shares, only for the share price to lose value soon after. There have been many managers who have made the big bucks, but at the cost of mum and dad's savings.