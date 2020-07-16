In 2018, NIO did an IPO issuing ADRs on the NYSE. Normally owning ADRs, one does not actually own part of the company but rather an accounting fiction. However, NIO is special in the sense that there seem to be no "real shares" on any other exchange (Shanghai, Hongkong etc.) My question is, if one owns these NIO ADRs, does one actually own part of the company or is there some custodian bank that owns the real shares? In other words, is there an additional layer of indirection of ownership?