I'd like to suggest that your problem is not a money problem, but a perception problem. The enemy is between your ears.
At age 28, you have no debt, 75k in savings, a full-time job making $84k/year, and a wife who will I am assuming eventually receive her degree and also become an earner. You are supporting two people on your salary currently, and managing to save money at the same time.
What I do perceive in your description of your situation is fear. The fear borne of the unknown and also of comparison. "Compare and despair," they say.
To be sure, there are economic realities currently that give you some reasonable grounds for concern about your finances. But these are concerns we all share. For instance, it is hard to make money on money these days by just keeping it in a savings account or certificate of deposit. Higher returns mean higher risk. What portion of your monthly income are you willing to now divert into higher risk investments such as stocks, precious metals, cybercurrency, etc.? You are young and you can afford to take more risk for more return, tempered always by certain guidelines, such as having six months of living expenses in a prudent reserve.
Also, houses are expensive, cars are expensive, and there's no shame in avoiding those purchases until such time as you feel your finances make them "feel" much more affordable for you. We Americans especially seem accustomed to living on the edge financially, and that strung-out, on-the-edge feeling becomes the accepted reality. It does not have to be that way. By having no debt and -- compared to other 28-year-olds -- substantial savings ("Among those 34 and younger, couples without children have the most put away: They have an average of $4,727 in savings." See https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/11/how-much-money-americans-have-in-their-savings-accounts-at-every-age.html), you have started on a different path from these strung-out unfortunates.
You have not discussed your job and whether you enjoy it, but if you do, or at least find it acceptable, then your position is even stronger.
Also, you have not discussed your daily record-keeping habits with regard to money. In my own experience, it has been important to record all my income and all my expenses, on a weekly if not daily basis, so that I am conscious and appreciative of where my money is coming from and where it is going. I also have a spending plan, and this plan is informed by my values. For instance, I don't value a constant stream of new clothes (nothing against those who do), and so my clothing budget is relatively small, but I value a constant stream of information on certain topics, and so my Internet subscription spending plan is large.
I describe this because, if there is an aspect of your spending that is "draining" your $84k salary on something you do not value, you will uncover it with this sort of regular record-keeping. Clarity is your friend here.
You may find, in fact, that you are saving too much, and that you need to do some spending in some other categories in order to balance your values here and bring some joy back into your life.
Last thing I would suggest: Find some pandemic-friendly way to celebrate your good fortunate -- perhaps to-go food from a fine restaurant for you and your wife, or a day trip to nice place to hike. You get the idea. Then, I would build that regular celebration of your good fortune into your schedule. Over time your fear will lessen, you will stop comparing, and you will feel some peace around this issue.