While I completely agree with the answers that your situation is not as dire as you think it is, I'd like to give some practical steps you can take to help your perception of where you're at financially.

First, make sure you control where you money is going. You at least are not spending more than you make, which is great, but being in control of your money may give you more peace of mind that wondering where it went.

Write out a budget every month that lists your income first. Then start listing your expenses in order of priority. Food, shelter, utilities, transportation, etc. Put luxuries and debt payments (if you had any) last (in that order). Most people use up all of their income before they get through all of the expenses, and have to either find some extra income or give up some expenses for the month.

It will take a few months to get the budget right, but since you aren't in debt it's not as big of a deal. You can pad your budget a little to reduce how often you go over (and can carry over funds to the next month if you like).

The hard part is sticking to it. Once you're out of money for a category, you either need to stop spending in that category or steal some money form another category that you can cut.

You should also have an emergency fund that you can use to cover any unexpected, necessary expenses. 3 to 6 months of expenses is a common goal that should cover most unplanned expenses. The goal is to be able to cover these expenses without going into debt. You can have more or less depending on how stable your job situation is and how much expense risk you have (e.g. since you don't own a home you don't have to worry about having to pay for a new air conditioner or water heater).

Since you have no debt, you can then start saving for retirement. 15% is a common rule of thumb that adapts as your income grows, but you may want to be more aggressive now to have more peace of mind.

At this point you now have complete control of where your money goes. Now you can start setting some goals that you want to use your extra money for. Want a nicer house? Great! start saving up for a down payment if you want to get a mortgage (making sure you can afford the mortgage when you get it) or saving up for a full purchase if you're extremely committed. Want a nice car? Fantastic! Start saving for a car that you can pay for in cash (not a down payment as loans for things that go down in value are not wise investments).

Want to start a college fund now? Very wise. You may not think you need to save for college before you have kids, but college expenses are rising much faster that inflation, so the sooner you start the better so that you can invest in fund that outpace college inflation.

To echo the other answers, don't worry as much about what other people are doing. As you accomplish your financial goals you'll have more freedom than they could ever imagine (and you won't be BROKE).