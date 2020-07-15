2

I am a 28 years old male, living in the US. Currently working full time with the salary of $84K per year. I also have a dependent wife(same age as mine), who is currently studying in a uni, graduating soon. We have a total of about $75K in savings.

Since last 1 year I am feeling very much behind in life in terms of total money we saved. I keep feeling that, with that salary I must have done more and as we both are about to get 30 years old, we should have more in savings, plus a car and also an ability and confidence to buy a home and not continue living in a rented place. This feeling is literally haunting me day and night. It became so bad at one point that I had to take a therapy for some time to control the anxiety 6 months ago. The reason behind this seems like, seeing other people of the same age around me doing all the things which I feel I should already be doing. Like buying a house, investing in a second property, having a fancy car etc. So my question is- Did I save enough for my age? Am I falling behind and should be saving more or take some investment risks to earn more?

We don't have any debt or loan. We have also avoided buying a car so far, living in a rented place close to my workplace and short commute to my wife's school.

Thank you!

  • The money you've saved doesn't matter as much as how much money you're having out there working for you (investing). Start researching investment strategies and you'll find the money. Also, what's in the past is in the past. You can choose to live there or start where it matters, today. – Jonast92 57 mins ago
  • Having a fancy car isn't going to help the situation. If you think you need a fancy car to be happy, savings isn't the problem. You also have to consider where you live to judge how well off your salary leaves you. That said, $75k in savings is not bad, per se, though hopefully that is in addition to any retirement account you might have. – chepner 35 mins ago
  • Total idiots buy fancy cars. Never buy a fancy car. – Fattie 12 mins ago
user4815, I have great news.

You are simply

WRONG!!!

  1. Your salary is great

  2. Your savings are fantastic

  3. It is INCREDIBLE that you have no debt

Sometimes in life we are wrong. Once, I thought rainbows were caused by clouds. But I was wrong.

You are wrong! And that's great news.

At your age everything is perfect.

Keep up the good work.

My only suggestion - your wife should be working absolute minimum 20 hours a week (eg, at Starbucks or whatever). It's very easy to do college and work too. It's Wednesday so she can easily start this weekend. You will have $200 extra bucks in your savings by Sunday night. Enjoy!

