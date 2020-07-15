I am a 28 years old male, living in the US. Currently working full time with the salary of $84K per year. I also have a dependent wife(same age as mine), who is currently studying in a uni, graduating soon. We have a total of about $75K in savings.

Since last 1 year I am feeling very much behind in life in terms of total money we saved. I keep feeling that, with that salary I must have done more and as we both are about to get 30 years old, we should have more in savings, plus a car and also an ability and confidence to buy a home and not continue living in a rented place. This feeling is literally haunting me day and night. It became so bad at one point that I had to take a therapy for some time to control the anxiety 6 months ago. The reason behind this seems like, seeing other people of the same age around me doing all the things which I feel I should already be doing. Like buying a house, investing in a second property, having a fancy car etc. So my question is- Did I save enough for my age? Am I falling behind and should be saving more or take some investment risks to earn more?

We don't have any debt or loan. We have also avoided buying a car so far, living in a rented place close to my workplace and short commute to my wife's school.

Thank you!