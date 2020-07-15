My mother banks Wells Fargo. She transfers funds to my Chase Bank account by Zelle. I receive the funds. This money is for paying her bills and taking care of her. this was on April 3, 2020. On April 6th, 2020 my mother passes away from Alzheimer. The last 3 years I have taking care of her needs and unfortunate health condition has fallen on my self I have a Heart attack. On June 12th, 2020 Wells Fargo by Zelle charge back the funds and leaves $00.in my account. How can I get my funds back after Wells Fargo states that this was a fraudulent transfer? And is not. Help to find resolve.