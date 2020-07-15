Can I make contributions to my HSA account that I have from an old employer?

I still use the account to buy/pay medical stuff. I would like to have a little more money in there when I'm investing with it (stocks,etc).

I see it shows up as an account that I can transfer money into, and I want to try but I am not sure of any other implications or surprises that will come next April 15. Are there any implications or penalties (if the system even allows it to go through)?