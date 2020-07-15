Getting error with this translation - checked all fields, they are blank, any suggestions?

Each dependent you list must have a acceptable relationship to you. Select the relationship from the menu in column 3.

You selected "NONE" from the dropdown menu; however, other required dependent information has been omitted on that row.

If you have no dependent for that row you, please remove the selection "NONE" by selecting the blank at the top of the selection list and leave all the other columns for that dependent line blank.

If you have a dependent for that line, complete the required information for the dependent.