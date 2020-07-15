There is a small house located in my orchard in Germany. The orchard contains mostly fruit trees and is situated in a landscape protection area. The house has two stories and is built of stone, but it does neither have access to water or electricity, nor does it contain sleeping facilities. Therefore, I am unsure how to insure it against fire and other damages caused by elements. There are insurance options for huts on the same property as the living home, insurances for huts in allotment garden associations (Kleingartenverein) and for weekend homes that contain sleeping facilities. Neither of these options seems to fit. The official term in the building permit is shelter (Unterstand).

Could the house fall under one of the formerly mentioned insurances, or are there other options available?