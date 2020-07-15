I have to file a 8949 document with my tax return and was wondering if that meant that I just had to mail my Robinhood 1099B form that they generate for me.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 3 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have to file a 8949 document with my tax return and was wondering if that meant that I just had to mail my Robinhood 1099B form that they generate for me.