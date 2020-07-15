Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 36 mins ago. Improve this question

There are numerous things I find strange about Moderna Inc stock with the coronavirus.

Moderna has found a potential candidate for a vaccine that has neutralizing antibodies that are "fourfold" higher than others without it. This makes me believe this company has the best chances of finding a cure so to speak.

Moderna was added to the NASDAQ.

Why is this stock not peaking for volume recently (i.e. more than it is)? It's not even at its peak value for this stock. I am thinking to buy this stock, but Moderna came out earlier with all this hype and fell through. Am I wrong for thinking that this stock could fall again for this reason? Any help would be appreciated!