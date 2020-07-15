0

There are numerous things I find strange about Moderna Inc stock with the coronavirus.

  • Moderna has found a potential candidate for a vaccine that has neutralizing antibodies that are "fourfold" higher than others without it. This makes me believe this company has the best chances of finding a cure so to speak.

  • Moderna was added to the NASDAQ.

Why is this stock not peaking for volume recently (i.e. more than it is)? It's not even at its peak value for this stock. I am thinking to buy this stock, but Moderna came out earlier with all this hype and fell through. Am I wrong for thinking that this stock could fall again for this reason? Any help would be appreciated!

  • I think maybe it has to do with the severe reactions from the vaccine but not sure. – W. G. 14 hours ago
  • It's likely that stocks involved with the search for a coronavirus vaccine will act like FDA approvals for clinical trials. It will be a binary event with share price of the succesful company zooming and the also rans cratering. – Bob Baerker 13 hours ago
  • As written, this is very opinion based. The only factual and concise answer would be "because the market thinks that the current stock price and volume is appropriate". – Nosjack 1 hour ago