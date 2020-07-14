So this year's tax deadline is July 15th. Does it mean you have to do it by July 14 23:59, or July 15th 23:59. Also what timezone is it in?
From the IRS (emphasis added):
Your return is considered filed on time if the envelope is properly addressed, has enough postage, is postmarked, and is deposited in the mail by the due date. If you file electronically, the date and time in your time zone when your return is transmitted controls whether your return is filed timely. You will later receive an electronic acknowledgement that the IRS has accepted your electronically filed return.