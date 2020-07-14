I understand the how regular warrants (i.e. non-prepaid warrants) work, and what they could be used for. However, I don't understand what prepaid warrants are used for. Suppose a company issues a European-style prepaid call warrant with a strike price of $10. Scenarios:
Suppose the current share price is $8. The buyer of this prepaid warrant will need to pay $10 (the prepayment) per warrant for the right to get shares on the warrant's expiry date. This does not make sense to the buyer of the warrant, because why pay $10 when shares are already available at $8?
Suppose the current share price is $12. The buyer of this prepaid warrant will need to pay $10 (the prepayment) per warrant for the right to get shares on the warrant's expiry date. This could be a good deal for the buyer, but why use prepaid warrants when the same could be achieved with other securities such as convertible bonds?
Questions:
- What are prepaid warrants for?
- Suppose the holder of the prepaid warrant decides not to exercise on the expiry date. Will the warrant holder get a refund of the prepayment?