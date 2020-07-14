0

Warning! Noob investor.

I am new to investing and trying to learn how to make effective trades.

I recently started listening to the "The intelligent investor"

The book offers various starter points on which stocks to pick. For Eg. they are summarized nicely here: https://cabotwealth.com/daily/value-investing/benjamin-grahams-value-stock-criteria/

However, I am having difficulty to filter stocks that fall in this category.

To be specific I am looking for a tool where in I can enter my requirements For Eg. Large Cap, tech sector, P/E = xx, Dividends = Yes, Debt = No, etc

The brute force method would be to get a list of all companies in S&P500 and check the details of each one of them individually but I am sure there must be a better way.

Thank You.

People use tools called "stock screeners", there are plenty available all over the internet and many brokerage firms have their own tool for customers as well.

