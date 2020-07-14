I was terminated from my job on 5/15/20, on 6/12/20 I initiated a rollover of my 401k from my former employment into another 401k that I have, Principal Financial is the plan administrator, they have asked my former employer 5 times to verify my departure date, I have also reached out to her, she is not responding at all, this is holding up the whole rollover process, this employer also has a history of holding the employees contributions for months at a time and not sending them to Principal, is there a way to get around her so she's not holding my rollover hostage?