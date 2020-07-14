This is my first year diving into stocks. Individually, I own around 10 different stocks, and one or two of them seem to be doing much better than others. I believe I would like to sell some of the ones that aren't doing so hot, and reinvest them into some of the others that are.

I believe this is what is referred to as "re-balancing" my account, is that correct? In any case, what (if any) impacts will this have on my taxes next year? Will I have to pay taxes on the money I make off selling the stocks even if all that money goes into another stock? If that's the case. Then perhaps it would be better not to sell them, but to simply purchase more of stocks which are doing better, and leave the others alone?