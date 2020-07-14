-1

This is my first year diving into stocks. Individually, I own around 10 different stocks, and one or two of them seem to be doing much better than others. I believe I would like to sell some of the ones that aren't doing so hot, and reinvest them into some of the others that are.

I believe this is what is referred to as "re-balancing" my account, is that correct? In any case, what (if any) impacts will this have on my taxes next year? Will I have to pay taxes on the money I make off selling the stocks even if all that money goes into another stock? If that's the case. Then perhaps it would be better not to sell them, but to simply purchase more of stocks which are doing better, and leave the others alone?

    Tax questions need a country tag. Also, what kind of accounts are you referring to? – Chris W. Rea 3 hours ago
  • Most countries levy Capital Gains Tax on profit made from selling shares (and other assets). – curiousdannii 35 mins ago
(Assuming United States.)

If you sell stocks that you've lost money on within a year of buying them, that's a short-term loss that reduces your taxable income. If you sell stocks that you've lost money on more than a year after you've bought them, that's a long-term capital loss that reduces your capital gains and up to $3,000 in losses can be deducted against ordinary income.

The reverse is the case if you sell stocks you've made a profit on. Stocks held less than a year produce ordinary income. Stocks held more than a year sold for a gain produce long-term capital gains that are typically taxed at a lower rate than earned income.

People with high tax rates commonly sell stocks that they have a loss on within a year of buying them to materialize the loss as an ordinary loss. People with high tax rates commonly sell stocks they have a loss on before the end of the year to get a tax deduction for that year.

Just be warned, you can get in trouble if you buy and sell the same stock (or substantially similar stocks) within 30 days, even if you do it in different accounts.

