I recently ran my credit score and discovered that unbeknownst to me there was evidently a $60 medical co-pay from last year that I never paid (they sent the bill to an old address and due to it being a low $$$ didn't bother calling.)

I know that due to it being a medical bill and that it is under $100 it won't effect my credit score for current formulas.

However, I am planning on buying a house in NYC in the next few years ($2 million plus) and my understanding is that the current mortgage companies use a older version of fico for calculations and I would still penalize me for this infraction.

I want to remove the collections from my credit report entirely. I phoned the collections agency and they said that they don't do pay to delete but if I paid in full then they would request to the credit companies to remove it from my account and it would be deleted in ~60 days ... which sounds like a pay to delete just phrased differently.

Can the collections agency actually have the credit report agencies delete the infraction or are they just lying to get me to pay the bill?

If they are lying what other options do I have at my disposal? Part of me wonders if because the bill is so low if I could just hire a lawyer to scare the collections agency into removing the infraction rather than have to pay for a long drawn out legal fight. Like I said the actual money is less important to me than the effect to my credit score.

Thanks, Bobby