This is my first time as I'm an employee, so please bear with me.

My current salary is $4,000/month, plus $2,400 perdiem and $1,200 car allowance.

My 2019 W2 says that my wages are $48,000, and it displays the correct amounts for "Tax Withheld", "Social Security Tax Withheld", and "Medicare Tax Withheld". That's all correct. The perdiem and car allowance ($43,200) is not included in my W2.

I sent my W2 to my accountant, and he asks me if I have any other incomes besides the $48,000.

Should I tell my accountant about the per diem and car allowance? If so, is he going to ask me about monthly expense reports?

Also, even though I was supposed to do tons of traveling when I got hired in January 2019, I really never did travel during the year. My employer said that I would still get paid perdiem and car allowance regardless. Is it an issues that I'm getting paid perdiem and car allowance even though I'm not using it and I don't have invoices?

  • Is your per diem just a flat amount paid to you with every paycheck? Or do you have to fill out an expense report each time? – Nosjack 5 mins ago
  • My per diem and car allowance is a flat amount every month. I don't fill expense reports. – John 2 mins ago
  • As I mentioned in the question, I was supposed to travel, but never did. But I keep receiving the flat amount per month, and my employer said it was fine. – John 34 secs ago

