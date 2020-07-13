Let me ask you these questions:

Do you trust this website/business?

If they had asked for the CVV code at checkout, would you have provided it?

Do you believe that the email message you received is really from the company?

If you can answer yes to all these questions, then go ahead and give them the code. If you do not give them the code, your order will be cancelled and you will not be receiving your item.

I expect someone to comment at this point and suggest that what they are doing is illegal/improper, and that they shouldn’t need the code. I would say to them (and to you) that this company would not be asking for the code if they didn’t need it to process your order. If you would have provided it at checkout if asked, then you should provide it now.

They will also suggest that the company is mishandling the code. They may or may not be, but that is not really a concern of yours. They could just as easily have been mishandling the code if they had asked for it at checkout.

If it turns out that someone at this company is a crook, or if they get hacked and your card number & code get stolen, you will not be liable for the fraudulent charges. So while it is good to be cautious, if you have no reason to suspect the company/website is fake, I would say go ahead and give them the code.