Two scenarios-
15 year fixed rate mortgage. After 15 years you invest the monthly mortgage amount into an S&P500 index fund for 15 years.
30 year fixed rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 year and 30 year into an S&P500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).
What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?
I've seen a 15 year comparison, but not 30:
- https://gf-wealth.com/blog/30-year-mortgage-and-invest-the-difference
- https://thefinancebuff.com/borrow-30-year-and-invest-the-difference.html
Assumptions:
- Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)
- 15 year APR: 2.852%
- 30 year APR: 3.568%
- Linear index fund growth: 4% (conservative)
- Long term capital gains taken once at the 30 year mark 15%
Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/