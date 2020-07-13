Two scenarios-

15 year fixed rate mortgage. After 15 years you invest the monthly mortgage amount into an S&P500 index fund for 15 years. 30 year fixed rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 year and 30 year into an S&P500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).

What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?

I've seen a 15 year comparison, but not 30:

Assumptions:

Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)

15 year APR: 2.852%

30 year APR: 3.568%

Linear index fund growth: 4% (conservative)

Long term capital gains taken once at the 30 year mark 15%

Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/