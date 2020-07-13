2

Two scenarios-

  1. 15 year fixed rate mortgage. After 15 years you invest the monthly mortgage amount into an S&P500 index fund for 15 years.

  2. 30 year fixed rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 year and 30 year into an S&P500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).

What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?

I've seen a 15 year comparison, but not 30:

Assumptions:

  • Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)
  • 15 year APR: 2.852%
  • 30 year APR: 3.568%
  • Linear index fund growth: 4% (conservative)
  • Long term capital gains taken once at the 30 year mark 15%

Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/

  • 3
    Your 15/30 year rates are backwards. – Kevin 54 mins ago
  • 1
    Good question - a nice answer would discuss the impact of increased overall leveraging with a 30 year mortgage [both the pros and cons], the impact felt by changing the assumed return of investments, and diversification of portfolio investments with a 30 year mortgage vs 'only owning' a home for the first 15 years in the 15 year mortgage [including the impact of potentially needing to move when the real estate market is up down or sideways]. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 46 mins ago
  • 1
    Also linear index fund growth (even at 4%) is not realistic - any investment that earns more than risk-free rates is going to have risk (fluctuation in returns). If you don't model that in, you're going to get results that can;t be achieved in reality. – D Stanley 46 mins ago
  • @Kevin Not according to several different lenders I've looked at. 15 yr APR rates are lower than 30 yr rates and have been for a while. – mkennedy 46 secs ago

