Two scenarios-

15-year fixed-rate mortgage. After 15 years (the mortgage is paid off) the monthly mortgage amount is invested into an S&P 500 index fund for 15 years. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 and 30 year mortgage into an S&P 500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).

What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?

I've seen a 15-year comparison, but not 30:

Assumptions:

Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)

15 year APR: 2.852%

30 year APR: 3.568%

Linear S&P 500 index fund growth: 4% (conservative)*

Long term capital gains: 15% (taken once at year 30)

With the standard deduction increased through Tax Cuts and Jobs, the mortgage interest will not be itemized.

Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/

*The 4% is an attempt to simplify the risk and variability of the market. According to http://www.moneychimp.com/features/market_cagr.htm, the historic annualized return (including dividends and inflation) is 7% for over 100 years.