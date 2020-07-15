Two scenarios-
15-year fixed-rate mortgage. After 15 years (the mortgage is paid off) the monthly mortgage amount is invested into an S&P 500 index fund for 15 years.
30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 and 30 year mortgage into an S&P 500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).
What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?
I've seen a 15-year comparison, but not 30:
- https://gf-wealth.com/blog/30-year-mortgage-and-invest-the-difference
- https://thefinancebuff.com/borrow-30-year-and-invest-the-difference.html
Assumptions:
- Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)
- 15 year APR: 2.852%
- 30 year APR: 3.568%
- Linear S&P 500 index fund growth: 4% (conservative)*
- Long term capital gains: 15% (taken once at year 30)
- With the standard deduction increased through Tax Cuts and Jobs, the mortgage interest will not be itemized.
Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/
*The 4% is an attempt to simplify the risk and variability of the market. According to http://www.moneychimp.com/features/market_cagr.htm, the historic annualized return (including dividends and inflation) is 7% for over 100 years.