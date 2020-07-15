4

Two scenarios-

  1. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage. After 15 years (the mortgage is paid off) the monthly mortgage amount is invested into an S&P 500 index fund for 15 years.

  2. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Invest the difference between the 15 and 30 year mortgage into an S&P 500 index fund for 30 years (life of the mortgage).

What is the net worth after 30 years for both scenarios?

I've seen a 15-year comparison, but not 30:

Assumptions:

  • Mortgage Amount: $240,000 (home value 300k, 20% down)
  • 15 year APR: 2.852%
  • 30 year APR: 3.568%
  • Linear S&P 500 index fund growth: 4% (conservative)*
  • Long term capital gains: 15% (taken once at year 30)
  • With the standard deduction increased through Tax Cuts and Jobs, the mortgage interest will not be itemized.

Mortgage rates as of July 13th, 2020 from https://www.bankofamerica.com/mortgage/mortgage-rates/

*The 4% is an attempt to simplify the risk and variability of the market. According to http://www.moneychimp.com/features/market_cagr.htm, the historic annualized return (including dividends and inflation) is 7% for over 100 years.

  • 2
    Good question - a nice answer would discuss the impact of increased overall leveraging with a 30 year mortgage [both the pros and cons], the impact felt by changing the assumed return of investments, and diversification of portfolio investments with a 30 year mortgage vs 'only owning' a home for the first 15 years in the 15 year mortgage [including the impact of potentially needing to move when the real estate market is up down or sideways]. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon yesterday
  • 1
    Also linear index fund growth (even at 4%) is not realistic - any investment that earns more than risk-free rates is going to have risk (fluctuation in returns). If you don't model that in, you're going to get results that can;t be achieved in reality. – D Stanley yesterday
  • 2
    @bob another variable you need to take into account is the mortgage interest tax deduction, so it matters what your income (if any) is over the 30 years and if you will be taking the standard deduction – Hatman yesterday

