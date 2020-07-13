I have 5k in an old pension plan with a company I no longer work for. I have a 401k currently with my present employer and would like to take the 5k and start an stock trading account. Would this be wise?
1You may feel that is not an exact duplicate - but just consider if your 'stock trading account' would (a) beat out the funds available in your pension [statistically, this isn't often done], and (b) it would further beat out the penalties of early withdrawal. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
Is the pension plan a "pension" or is it a 401(k)? Can you cash in the pension fund? – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago