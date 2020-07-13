0

I have 5k in an old pension plan with a company I no longer work for. I have a 401k currently with my present employer and would like to take the 5k and start an stock trading account. Would this be wise?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Matt Pedigo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Matt Pedigo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.