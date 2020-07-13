I have long had an issue with traditional pensions, I searched around and found some people at least seem to share some similar thoughts.
In short, I find that pensions are:
- Too restrictive (you can't use the money until an government set age, if you take it early, there are heavy tax implications)
- Not versatile enough (few pensions allow you to choose a fund, and even those that do, normally only let you pick one - you can't diversify over multiple funds)
- Not actually as tax efficient as people say (you don't pay tax on the investment, but you pay income tax when you draw-down)
- Are often difficult to manage (transferring pensions and keeping track of them as you move jobs can be cumbersome)
- Have their own set of risks (we've all heard of the horror stories where directors disappear with millions of dollars of pension money just before a company gets liquidated)
- Often invest in funds with high management fees.
However, pensions do have one major benefit: Employer matched contributions.
For me, the above benefit isn't enough, so I am investing in my own funds over a cheap platform. I am able to choose my own risk this way, paying into mostly higher risk equity funds for now (I'm 32), with some investments in bonds & gilts. As I age, I will inverse this, raising the bonds contributions and lowering the risk overall. I have also chosen funds with low management fees.
I'm investing 500 a month and plan to increase this contribution each year by 3% to match inflation. If I do this for the next 30 years, and obtain a conservative effective annual rate of 7.23% from my investments over that period, I'll have a portfolio value of around 838,000 by the time I'm 62.
Based on all the above, I'm inclined to suggest to others to simply do the same.
Maybe I'm missing something but my question boils down to:
Are traditional pensions too archaic for today's cheap, self-investing internet era?