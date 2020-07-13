1

I have long had an issue with traditional pensions, I searched around and found some people at least seem to share some similar thoughts.

In short, I find that pensions are:

  • Too restrictive (you can't use the money until an government set age, if you take it early, there are heavy tax implications)
  • Not versatile enough (few pensions allow you to choose a fund, and even those that do, normally only let you pick one - you can't diversify over multiple funds)
  • Not actually as tax efficient as people say (you don't pay tax on the investment, but you pay income tax when you draw-down)
  • Are often difficult to manage (transferring pensions and keeping track of them as you move jobs can be cumbersome)
  • Have their own set of risks (we've all heard of the horror stories where directors disappear with millions of dollars of pension money just before a company gets liquidated)
  • Often invest in funds with high management fees.

However, pensions do have one major benefit: Employer matched contributions.

For me, the above benefit isn't enough, so I am investing in my own funds over a cheap platform. I am able to choose my own risk this way, paying into mostly higher risk equity funds for now (I'm 32), with some investments in bonds & gilts. As I age, I will inverse this, raising the bonds contributions and lowering the risk overall. I have also chosen funds with low management fees.

I'm investing 500 a month and plan to increase this contribution each year by 3% to match inflation. If I do this for the next 30 years, and obtain a conservative effective annual rate of 7.23% from my investments over that period, I'll have a portfolio value of around 838,000 by the time I'm 62.

Based on all the above, I'm inclined to suggest to others to simply do the same.

Maybe I'm missing something but my question boils down to:

Are traditional pensions too archaic for today's cheap, self-investing internet era?

  1
    This question will be very jurisdiction-specific. Tax advantages of investing through pension-type vehicles is often a main driver of their utility, and that depends on the laws where you are. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 48 mins ago
  1
    Also - if you put the actual question in the question, and provide a possible answer for others to consider, then it would help make this less combative. I am inclined to downvote not because the question is bad, but because I strongly disagree with the answer that you have buried within it. Let the two stand separate from eachother. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 47 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon I have added the UK tag to the question, although I don't plan on staying in the UK long-term. Which parts of the question should I shift out? – Cloud 45 mins ago
  • The section that starts with "In short, I find that pensions are:"; the list of reasons there is basically your own answer to your own question, which is fine, but you should post it separately as an answer to your own question. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 33 mins ago
There are a few issues with your assumptions, which significantly downplay the benefits broad investment vehicle you are calling 'pensions'. I will tackle 3 of them:

Tax advantages: this is jurisdiction dependent*, but you are assuming the initial investment is 'not taxed', and that the future withdrawal is. Let's keep that assumption, and assume a 30% rate of tax.

If I invest $1000 today, and get a $300 tax savings, and also invest that $300, and earn your suggested 7.3% for 30 years [a multiplier of 8.3], then I would have 8,300 in a yet-to-be-taxed pension account, and 2,483 in an already-taxed account. Withdrawing my 8,300 at the same 30% rate of tax [I am ignoring that most withdrawals will happen at a tax bracket lower than when you made contributions, as most people earn more during their employment years], nets me 5,810 after-tax from the pension, and 2,483 from the non-pension. Remember that of that 2,483, all but $300 is earnings, so I need to pay some tax there too - let's assume the same 30%, which leaves us with 300+2,183*.7 = 1,828 [I am ignoring lots of possible tax complications because we don't know the jurisdiction, but this is the gist of things], which is $7,638 total after-tax amount to spend in retirement.

If I invest $1000 today, it nets me $8,300 at retirement, of which 7,300 is earnings, which we need to tax at 30%, meaning we are left with 1000+7300*.7 = 6,110. In this hypothetical example, the fact that our tax savings are compounded for 30 years makes them more valuable than avoiding tax down the road. You may wonder why my answer differs from what you seem to have calculated - remember that your earnings above your initial $1000 will be taxed one way or another; I have generously assumed that your earnings in a non-pension account will only be taxed when you withdraw, when actually taxes will probably be owing on interest, dividends, and capital gains along the way, which will further limit the compounding you get in a non-deferred account

Company match: This one is quite straightforward - If you get a 1:1 company match, then for every dollar you invest, your company gives you a dollar. That means you double your investment, right from the start, and get to accrue earnings on that doubling immediately. You simply can't beat an immediate 100% return without gambling on some zany get rich quick scheme.

Investment mix: If you have a defined-contribution pension plan, you are likely in control of your investment. You may have a limited number of options to invest in, but should easily be able to adjust your debt / equity investment mix in all but the most lacklustre plans. If you desire to go more advanced than what your plan can offer, that's where you should consider 'topping up' above your plan, and investing on your own.

In short, specifics of your plan and the tax surrounding it will impact its benefit, but if you get a tax savings and a company match, the result is basically unbeatable.

*I see you've added the UK tag now; I don't have the knowledge to convert the generics of my answer to the specifics of the UK system, but the general thrust of benefiting by compounding your initial tax savings should still hold true.

  • I didn't consider the fact that tax savings now, compound vs saving on tax in the future. Great point! On a side note - if you emigrate, can you still access the pension from another country on retirement? – Cloud 27 mins ago
  1
    The answer is 'probably', but the tax benefits may be reduced along the way. If you emigrate in 2 years, and are in a higher income bracket when you leave, then there's a chance the tax costs outweigh the benefits, but it will really depend on where you're going and what the tax treaty says between the two countries. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 14 mins ago
  • @Cloud But even in that circumstance, if you get a company match and are able to keep it [some plans / jurisdictions may require you to wait some number of years before 'divestment', which emigration might trigger in your circumstance], it will far outweigh any other investment options you have. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 mins ago

