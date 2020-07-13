Suppose I am a non-resident who is the sole member of an LLC incorporated in Wyoming. Suppose the LLC has no activity and no income. The only expenses relating to the LLC is the yearly Wyoming license tax, and some lawyer/accountant fees. I expect this situation to continue for the foreseeable future. Will I be subject to any penalties or differing reporting requirements if this situation continues?

I am asking because the IRS appears to classify some long-term loss-making "businesses" as "hobbies", and I am not sure if I could be classified as such.